Saudi launches digital cooperation organization with Pakistan, Middle East neighbours

Reuters/Riyadh
Filed on November 26, 2020

The Digital Cooperation Organization also includes Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and a group of Middle Eastern countries have launched a new organization to accelerate the growth of the digital economy, a statement from the Saudi communications ministry said on Thursday.

The group, to be known as the Digital Cooperation Organization, also includes Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, the statement said.




