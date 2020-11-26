Saudi launches digital cooperation organization with Pakistan, Middle East neighbours
The Digital Cooperation Organization also includes Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and a group of Middle Eastern countries have launched a new organization to accelerate the growth of the digital economy, a statement from the Saudi communications ministry said on Thursday.
@dcorg— (@McitGovSa) November 26, 2020
#DigitalFuture4All https://t.co/M14ovp4ycP
The group, to be known as the Digital Cooperation Organization, also includes Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, the statement said.
-
News
Israel PM welcomes first commercial flight from...
Khaleej Times was onboard the maiden journey on the first commercial... READ MORE
-
News
UAE's Al Dahra, Israel's Watergen sign strategic...
Agreement aims to provide water from the air and add a renewable... READ MORE
-
MENA
Turkish court jails 27 for life over 2016 coup...
The suspects were convicted of crimes including murder, trying to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Egyptian inventor trials robot that...
Mahmoud El Komy says it can help limit exposure to infection and... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews