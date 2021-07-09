Saudi: Indian, Bangladeshi workers in private companies cap at 40% each

The limit for Yemeni workers has been set at 25 per cent

The Qiwa online portal of the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has codified the percentage of workers of some nationalities entitled to work in private sector establishments, according to Okaz/Saudi Gazette.

The maximum limit specified for Indian workers in a firm is 40 per cent of the total; and the same limit is for Bangladeshi workers as well. The limit for Yemeni workers has been set at 25 per cent.

Establishments with workers in excess of the stipulated maximum limits will be allowed to issue and renew work and residency permits for them, but the restrictions will be there for issuing new visas or transfer of services of additional workers of the same nationality.

The Saudi ministry had earlier confirmed there are specific percentages for workers of different nationalities for each establishment. The Qiwa platform boosts the electronic services of the ministry to the labour sector. It also aims to consolidate the workforce services under one platform and promote electronic government services to the private sector.