Saudi diplomatic mission in Kabul evacuated, as Taliban seize palace

Reuters/AFP/Cairo
Filed on August 16, 2021 | Last updated on August 16, 2021 at 12.15 am
AFP

All members of the Kingdom's embassy arrive home safely.


Saudi Arabia has evacuated all members of its diplomatic mission in Kabul, as the Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital on Sunday, state news agency SPA said.

"All members of the Kingdom's embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been evacuated, and they have arrived home," it said.

According to an AFP report, dozens of Taliban fighters have taken control of the presidential palace, declaring victory over the Afghan government in images broadcast on television.

“Our country has been liberated and the mujahideen are victorious in Afghanistan,” one militant told news channel Al Jazeera from the palace.

The fighters showed reporters their weapons in a tour of the building, seized after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.




