Saudi diplomatic mission in Kabul evacuated, as Taliban seize palace
All members of the Kingdom's embassy arrive home safely.
Saudi Arabia has evacuated all members of its diplomatic mission in Kabul, as the Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital on Sunday, state news agency SPA said.
Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast
"All members of the Kingdom's embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, have been evacuated, and they have arrived home," it said.
According to an AFP report, dozens of Taliban fighters have taken control of the presidential palace, declaring victory over the Afghan government in images broadcast on television.
“Our country has been liberated and the mujahideen are victorious in Afghanistan,” one militant told news channel Al Jazeera from the palace.
The fighters showed reporters their weapons in a tour of the building, seized after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
-
MENA
Saudi diplomatic mission in Kabul evacuated, as...
All members of the Kingdom's embassy arrive home safely. READ MORE
-
MENA
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it will import fuel from ...
The country is experiencing a severe fuel shortage. READ MORE
-
MENA
Lebanon fuel tank explosion kills 28, overwhelms...
President Michel Aoun ordered a probe into the blast. READ MORE
-
MENA
At least 20 killed in Lebanon fuel truck explosion
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan leader Ghani says he fled country to...
Ghani did not say where he had travelled to, but Afghan media group... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Kabul airport closed for commercial...
The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti quake victims
At least 724 people were killed and a minimum of 2,800 injured in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban say they have entered multiple districts...
Insurgents have also taken over the presidential palace READ MORE
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?
15 August 2021
World
At least 304 dead, 1,800 hurt as powerful quake slams Haiti