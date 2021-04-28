- EVENTS
Saudi crown prince: Only few differences with Biden administration
Mohammed bin Salman said Saudi Arabia is also building strategic partnerships with Russia, India and China.
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in remarks aired on Tuesday that the United States was a strategic partner and that Riyadh had only a few differences with the Biden administration which it was working to resolve.
The kingdom's de facto ruler also said Saudi Arabia would not accept any pressure or interference in its internal affairs.
"We are more than 90% in agreement with the Biden administration when it comes to Saudi and U.S. interests and we are working to strengthen these interests," the prince said in an interview on Saudi TV.
"The matters we disagree on represent less than 10% and we are working to find solutions and understandings... There is no doubt that the United States is a strategic partner," he added.
Mohammed bin Salman, who became crown prince in 2017, said Saudi Arabia is also building strategic partnerships with Russia, India and China.
He also said his country wanted good ties with Iran, with which Riyadh severed diplomatic ties in 2016.
"Our problem is with Iran's negative behaviour," he said, mentioning Tehran's nuclear programme, missiles programme and support for proxies around the region.
"We are working with our regional and global partners to find solutions to these problems and we hope to overcome them for good relations that benefit everyone," he added.
Asked about Yemen, Prince Mohammed said no state wanted an armed militia along its borders and urged the Houthis to "sit at the negotiating table".
Riyadh last month presented a nationwide ceasefire proposal for Yemen but the Houthis have yet to accept it.
