MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby boy

Web report/Riyadh
Filed on April 18, 2021
Photo: AFP

Well-wishers took to social media to wish the newest addition to the royal family a healthy and happy life.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has become a father again.

A hashtag bearing the young prince's name — Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Salman — was doing the rounds on Twitter, with well-wishers offering the Crown Prince prayers and congratulations on the happy occasion.

ALSO READ:

>> Sheikh Mohamed, Saudi Crown Prince discuss 'Green Middle East' initiative

Several wished the latest addition to the royal family a healthy and happy life.

The newborn has been named after the Crown Prince's grandfather and the country's late founder, King Abdulaziz.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /region/mena/egyptair-flight-disappears-from-radar/ macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 