Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby boy
Well-wishers took to social media to wish the newest addition to the royal family a healthy and happy life.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has become a father again.
A hashtag bearing the young prince's name — Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Salman — was doing the rounds on Twitter, with well-wishers offering the Crown Prince prayers and congratulations on the happy occasion.
