Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby boy

Well-wishers took to social media to wish the newest addition to the royal family a healthy and happy life.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has become a father again.

A hashtag bearing the young prince's name — Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Salman — was doing the rounds on Twitter, with well-wishers offering the Crown Prince prayers and congratulations on the happy occasion.

ALSO READ:

>> Sheikh Mohamed, Saudi Crown Prince discuss 'Green Middle East' initiative

Several wished the latest addition to the royal family a healthy and happy life.

The newborn has been named after the Crown Prince's grandfather and the country's late founder, King Abdulaziz.