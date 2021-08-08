MENA
Saudi Arabia to reopen borders for vaccinated Umrah pilgrims

Reuters/Cairo
Filed on August 8, 2021
Capacity increased to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month.


Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting August to 9 after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.

With a capacity that would rise to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Makkah, Madina will start welcoming pligrims while maintaining Covid-19 precautionary measures.

An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to include authorised Covid-19 vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.

Vaccinated pilgrims from countries that Saudi Arabia includes on its entry-ban list will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, the report added.




