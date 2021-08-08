Saudi Arabia to reopen borders for vaccinated Umrah pilgrims
Capacity increased to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month.
Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting August to 9 after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.
With a capacity that would rise to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Makkah, Madina will start welcoming pligrims while maintaining Covid-19 precautionary measures.
Saudi Arabia to Increase Number of Umrah Performers to Two Million Per Month from August 9https://t.co/oQYkrL5xCf#SPAGOV— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) August 7, 2021
An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to include authorised Covid-19 vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.
Vaccinated pilgrims from countries that Saudi Arabia includes on its entry-ban list will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, the report added.
