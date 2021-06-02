- EVENTS
Saudi Arabia to allow 17-year-old women to get driving permit
Young expat women can also apply for the temporary permit.
Saudi Arabia’s Traffic Department will now allow young women aged 17 years to obtain a car driving permit, which will be valid for just one year.
The women need to submit an application at a driving school, a certificate verifying their age and six photographs, as well as undergo a medical checkup to get the temporary permit.
Upon reaching the age of 18, they can request the authority to replace the permit with a driving licence which has a validity of five to 10 years.
The report said that applicants should have no serious crime convictions — such as those related to drug abuse — when applying for the driving licence at the age of 18.
In addition, they should be physically and mentally fit, free from any disease or disability that can hinder driving.
For expats, the applicants must have a valid residence permit (iqama). They will also have to pass theory and driving tests at the driving school.
