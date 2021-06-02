MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Saudi Arabia to allow 17-year-old women to get driving permit

Web report/Riyadh
Filed on June 2, 2021
Photo: Reuters

Young expat women can also apply for the temporary permit.


Saudi Arabia’s Traffic Department will now allow young women aged 17 years to obtain a car driving permit, which will be valid for just one year.

ALSO READ:

>> Saudi Arabia: No quarantine for Covid-vaccinated travellers

>> Dubai driving licence: Time to get learning permit slashed

The women need to submit an application at a driving school, a certificate verifying their age and six photographs, as well as undergo a medical checkup to get the temporary permit.

Upon reaching the age of 18, they can request the authority to replace the permit with a driving licence which has a validity of five to 10 years.

The report said that applicants should have no serious crime convictions — such as those related to drug abuse — when applying for the driving licence at the age of 18.

In addition, they should be physically and mentally fit, free from any disease or disability that can hinder driving.

For expats, the applicants must have a valid residence permit (iqama). They will also have to pass theory and driving tests at the driving school.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210602&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609813&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 