Saudi Arabia: Resident expats can now own one property in the kingdom
The 'Absher' platform sets three requirements for non-Saudis to apply for purchase permit
Expats living in Saudi Arabia can now own one property in the Kingdom.
According to the Saudi Gazette, 'non-Saudis' who are legal residents can apply for a permit to buy a single property on the 'Absher' platform.
Expats must meet three conditions in order to buy property in the Kingdom:
> They must have a valid and unexpired residency ID (Muqeem)
> The resident must provide all information about the property along with a copy of the title deed.
> They must not already own a property in the Kingdom
Absher stated that the service could be availed by accessing "My Services" (Khidmaty) on the Absher platform, then entering "Services" (Khidmat), then "General Services" (Al-Khidmatul Aamma), and from there to "Application for owning real estate for non-Saudis".
