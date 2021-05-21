- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims to be allowed to perform Haj this year
Authorities announced that the pilgrimage in 2021 will be held with strict Covid safety measures in place.
Overseas pilgrims will be allowed to perform Haj this year, it was announced on Thursday.
According to the Saudi Gazette, the ritual pilgrimage will be open to all in the 2021 season with strict Covid safety measures in place.
The announcement comes after the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on May 9 that it would be going ahead with this year’s pilgrimage.
The ministry also said that it would release the specific measures to be undertaken at a later date.
The obligatory Muslim pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah was curtailed for the first time in modern history in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Saudi Arabia last year only allowed 1,000 pilgrims from within its borders to make the pilgrimage, a far cry from the over 2.5 million Muslims that generally make Haj every year.
-
MENA
Overseas pilgrims to be allowed to perform Haj...
Authorities announced that the pilgrimage in 2021 will be held with... READ MORE
-
MENA
World leaders welcome ceasefire between Israel,...
The world reacted to an Israeli-Hamas truce ending some of the worst... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel, Hamas agree on 'mutual and unconditional' ...
A statement from Israeli Cabinet said the truce was proposed by Egypt ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Biden discusses possible Israel-Gaza ceasefire...
They agreed that their teams would stay in constant communication. READ MORE
-
MENA
World leaders welcome ceasefire between Israel,...
The world reacted to an Israeli-Hamas truce ending some of the worst... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Top spots to visit that aren't malls or...
Bedouin storytelling and visit to UAE’s largest unfenced nature ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Overseas pilgrims to be allowed to perform Haj...
Authorities announced that the pilgrimage in 2021 will be held with... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Tarun Tejpal acquitted in sexual...
Former editor-in-chief of Tehelka was accused of forcing himself on... READ MORE