Saudi Arabia: Nearly 16,000 held for residency, labour violations in 5 days

Authorities transferred 58,317 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents

Nearly 16,000 violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in Saudi Arabia in five days, according to an official report.

In the campaigns that took place in all regions of the Kingdom from August 8 to 12, there have been 15,900 offenders, including 5,436 for violating residency regulations, 1,389 for labour violations and 9,075 for border violations.

The report said that 454 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom: 45 per cent were Yemeni citizens, 51 per cent were Ethiopians, and 4 per cent were of other nationalities.

In addition, 23 people were arrested for trying to cross into neighbouring countries, and eight were arrested for involvement in transporting and harbouring violators.

The authorities transferred 58,317 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 3,887 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 8,128 were deported.

The Ministry of Interior said that whoever facilitates the entry of violators to the Kingdom, transports them or provides shelter or any other form of support will face imprisonment for up to 15 years, a fine of up to 1 million Saudi riyals, and confiscation of the means of transport or residence employed in the violation.