Saudi Arabia: Explosion strikes unused ammunition dump in Riyadh

Filed on July 14, 2021 | Last updated on July 14, 2021 at 11.37 am

The report said no one was injured in the blast, which it described as accidental.

An explosion struck an unused ammunition dump in an area southeast of Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

In a statement carried by SPA, official ministry spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al Malki said the site was used to destroy unused and damaged munitions.