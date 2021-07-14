MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Saudi Arabia: Explosion strikes unused ammunition dump in Riyadh

SPA, AP/Riyadh
Filed on July 14, 2021 | Last updated on July 14, 2021 at 11.37 am

The report said no one was injured in the blast, which it described as accidental.


An explosion struck an unused ammunition dump in an area southeast of Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The report said no one was injured in the blast, which it described as accidental.

In a statement carried by SPA, official ministry spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al Malki said the site was used to destroy unused and damaged munitions.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /region/mena/saudi-to-invest-dh117-trillion-in-economic-diversification macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 