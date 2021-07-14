Saudi Arabia: Explosion strikes unused ammunition dump in Riyadh
The report said no one was injured in the blast, which it described as accidental.
An explosion struck an unused ammunition dump in an area southeast of Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.
In a statement carried by SPA, official ministry spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al Malki said the site was used to destroy unused and damaged munitions.
