Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for 'high treason'

Three soldiers were executed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday after they were convicted of high treason, state media reported.

According to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence, the death penalty given to First Soldiers Muhammad bin Ahmed bin Yahya Akam, Shaher bin Isa bin Qasim Haqqawi, and Hamoud bin Ibrahim bin Ali Hazmi was carried out at the Southern Region Command.

The three were referred to the relevant courts and were given the death penalty after being found guilty of cooperating with enemy forces in a way that violated the entity of the Kingdom and its military interests.

The men were given all the necessary judicial rights. Verification procedures for the verdict were fulfilled, approved, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided against them.

The Ministry of Defence made this announcement to denounce the heinous crime and to confirm its confidence in the loyal soldiers of the armed forces who fulfil their oaths to the Kingdom.