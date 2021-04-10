- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for 'high treason'
They were proven to have cooperated with enemy forces in a way that violated Saudi military interests.
Three soldiers were executed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday after they were convicted of high treason, state media reported.
According to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence, the death penalty given to First Soldiers Muhammad bin Ahmed bin Yahya Akam, Shaher bin Isa bin Qasim Haqqawi, and Hamoud bin Ibrahim bin Ali Hazmi was carried out at the Southern Region Command.
The three were referred to the relevant courts and were given the death penalty after being found guilty of cooperating with enemy forces in a way that violated the entity of the Kingdom and its military interests.
The men were given all the necessary judicial rights. Verification procedures for the verdict were fulfilled, approved, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided against them.
The Ministry of Defence made this announcement to denounce the heinous crime and to confirm its confidence in the loyal soldiers of the armed forces who fulfil their oaths to the Kingdom.
-
MENA
21 migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisia
The deceased migrants from sub-Saharan Africa include nine women and... READ MORE
-
World
UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport
Ministry calls for de-escalating tensions. READ MORE
-
MENA
Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest ...
The announcement also marks a significant escalation after the... READ MORE
-
World
Oman rolls out 5% VAT on most goods and services
Certain goods are exempt from the tax, Omani authorities clarified. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police arrest 10 involved in violent brawl...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,710 cases, 1,551 recoveries, 2...
Over 43.6 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Best companies to grow your career...
Retail companies make up 40 per cent of the UAE’s top companies. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch