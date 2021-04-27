- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Saudi Arabia destroys booby-trapped boat that was guided remotely
It was destroyed according to the rules of engagement, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.
Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a remotely-guided booby-trapped boat at 6:40am on Tuesday, April 27, state media reported.
Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, stated that marine units were able to monitor the movement of the boat, which is remotely guided in the waters of the Red Sea opposite to Yanbu, and was destroyed according to the rules of engagement.
He added that authorities are investigating to find out more about this hostile attempt and to determine the party behind it.
Brigadier General Al-Maliki stressed that the Ministry of Defence takes and implements strict measures against any hostile attempts to target national capabilities and economic facilities.
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia destroys booby-trapped boat that was ...
It was destroyed according to the rules of engagement, said a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,206 Covid cases, 1,...
There are currently 101 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and... READ MORE
-
Saudi king invites Qatari Emir to visit
Riyadh and allies broke off ties with Qatar in June 2017 over claims... READ MORE
-
MENA
Shrugging off economic woes, Sudanese share...
To residents living in villages along the road, it is part of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli