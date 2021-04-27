Saudi Arabia destroys booby-trapped boat that was guided remotely

It was destroyed according to the rules of engagement, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence.

Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a remotely-guided booby-trapped boat at 6:40am on Tuesday, April 27, state media reported.

Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, stated that marine units were able to monitor the movement of the boat, which is remotely guided in the waters of the Red Sea opposite to Yanbu, and was destroyed according to the rules of engagement.

He added that authorities are investigating to find out more about this hostile attempt and to determine the party behind it.

Brigadier General Al-Maliki stressed that the Ministry of Defence takes and implements strict measures against any hostile attempts to target national capabilities and economic facilities.