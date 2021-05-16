- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's violations of Palestinian rights
Saudi FM was speaking in televised remarks at the start of an emergency OIC meeting.
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Sunday condemned Israel's "flagrant violations" of Palestinian rights and called on the international community to act urgently to put an end to military operations.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was speaking in televised remarks at the start of an emergency virtual meeting of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as hostilities between Israel and militants in Gaza entered their seventh day.
The Saudi foreign minister condemned what he called the violation of the sanctity of Islamic holy sites and 'forcible' eviction of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem.
He called on the international community to carry out its responsibility toward ending this "dangerous escalation", to act urgently to halt military operations and to revive peace negotiations based on a two-state solution.
26 Palestinians killed in Israel air strike
Pre-dawn Israeli strikes in the centre of Gaza City on Sunday brought the death toll in Gaza to 174, including 47 children, health officials said. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.
Hamas began its rocket assault on Monday after weeks of tensions over a court case to evict several Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, and in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near the city's Al Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site, during the holy month of Ramadan.
Israel has retaliated with air and artillery strikes into densely populated Gaza
Saudi Arabia, Egypt call for immediate cease-fire
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's violations of...
Saudi FM was speaking in televised remarks at the start of an... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel air strikes kill 26 Palestinians, rockets...
UN Security Council was due to meet on Sunday to discuss the Israeli-... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel bombs Hamas Gaza chief's home as fighting...
At least 149 have been killed in Gaza since the violence began on... READ MORE
-
MENA
Biden makes first call to Abbas, Netanyahu amid...
Biden conveyed 'US commitment to strengthening the US-Palestinian... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi may end quarantine for travellers from...
Authorities have revealed plans to resume tourism activities. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE reports lowest daily cases in 5...
Third day straight of record lows of daily Covid infections in UAE READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,251 cases, 1,222 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 103,918 additional tests. READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's violations of...
Saudi FM was speaking in televised remarks at the start of an... READ MORE
Government
Six-day-long holiday coming up in UAE
16 May 2021
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued