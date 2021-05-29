MENA
Saudi Arabia: Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Reuters, SPA/Riyadh
Filed on May 29, 2021
Arab coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki. (SPA)

The coalition said they continue to take precautions to protect civilians as the militia continue to target them.


The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen on Friday said it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a tweet early on Saturday that an operation targeted Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with two explosives-laden drones, and the hit was accurate.

On Friday, the coalition intercepted another drone targeting the southern region of the Kingdom Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said they continue to take precautions to protect civilians as the militia continue to target them, the report added.




