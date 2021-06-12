MENA
Saudi Arabia announces mid-day break for workers from June 15

Web Report/Riyadh
Filed on June 12, 2021 | Last updated on June 12, 2021 at 10.20 am
Photo: Reuters

Saudi’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the move to reduce occupational injuries.


Workers in Saudi Arabia will not be allowed to work in the sun for three months.

According to Arab News, Saudi’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that employers must ensure that their workers stay out of the sun between noon and 3pm from June 15 to September 15.

The new rule comes in a move to reduce occupational injuries and diseases to protect the health of the private sector’s employees in the Kingdom and increase their productivity.

Covid: Only vaccinated employees allowed to attend workplaces, says Saudi

It is in accordance with occupational health and safety considerations to provide a safe working environment.




