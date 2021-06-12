Saudi Arabia announces mid-day break for workers from June 15
Saudi’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the move to reduce occupational injuries.
Workers in Saudi Arabia will not be allowed to work in the sun for three months.
According to Arab News, Saudi’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that employers must ensure that their workers stay out of the sun between noon and 3pm from June 15 to September 15.
The new rule comes in a move to reduce occupational injuries and diseases to protect the health of the private sector’s employees in the Kingdom and increase their productivity.
Covid: Only vaccinated employees allowed to attend workplaces, says Saudi
It is in accordance with occupational health and safety considerations to provide a safe working environment.
-
MENA
Saudi: Mid-day break for workers from June 15
Saudi’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Israel to further ease entry restrictions on...
The travel ban from Israel to India, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi: Free visit visa extension for those...
The Kingdom announced the free service on Saturday. READ MORE
-
MENA
Pharmacies close doors over shortages in crises-...
Fuel shortage in the country is also threatening to turn off power... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi: Free visit visa extension for those...
The Kingdom announced the free service on Saturday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: India's daily cases at more than two-month ...
This is the fifth consecutive day when India has reported less than... READ MORE
-
News
Watch: UAE police share shocking video of multi-...
The accident was caused when a driver jumped a red light at a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: G7 leaders convene summit drive for...
The club of leading economies say a joint approach is the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Pakistan Budget 2021-2022: Live updates