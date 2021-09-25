MENA
Roadside bomb hits Taliban car, at least 1 hurt

AP/Nangarhar
Filed on September 25, 2021

(AP file)

Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker

A Taliban official says a roadside bomb has hit a Taliban car in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province wounding at least one person.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing Saturday. The Daesh group affiliate, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan, has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed 12 people.

Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Hanif said the person wounded in the attack is a municipal worker.

An official at Nangarhar provincial hospital said the bomb killed a Taliban militant and wounded seven others, including four civilians. He spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not allowed to speak to media.

The Taliban have battled with Daesh since its emergence in Afghanistan in 2014. The burgeoning Daesh affiliate has claimed responsibility for most recent attacks, including the horrific bombing outside the Kabul airport that killed 13 US service personnel and 169 Afghans during last month’s chaotic evacuations.




