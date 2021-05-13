- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Putin, UN urge Israel, Palestinians to halt fighting
Both leaders express support for a two-state solution to guarantee peace
Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday jointly called for an end to fighting between Israel and Palestinians.
"In light of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it was stated that the primary task is to stop violent actions on both sides and ensure the safety of the civilian population," the Kremlin said in a statement after a video call with Guterres.
Both leaders also expressed support for a two-state solution to guarantee peace, the Kremlin added.
On Wednesday, Guterres held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the two called for an urgent meeting of the Middle East Quartet -- made up of Russia, the United States, the UN and the European Union -- in order to halt the worst outbreak of communal violence in years.
Guterres said the UN was "fully ready" to resume the work of the Quartet and facilitate dialogue between the two sides.
The Israeli army has launched hundreds of air strikes on the Gaza Strip since Monday, while Palestinian militants have launched more than 1,000 rockets in some of the worst violence in seven years.
The intense hostilities have left at least 90 dead and hundreds injured.
Despite global alarm and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate hostilities, the conflict has shown few signs of easing.
-
MENA
Putin, UN urge Israel, Palestinians to halt...
Both leaders express support for a two-state solution to guarantee... READ MORE
-
MENA
Palestinians live in fear, as Israeli troops...
Residents of Gaza bearing the brunt of the latest flare up between... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman ends night curfew, orders trading...
Shops and commercial activities will be banned from 8pm until 4am READ MORE
-
MENA
Hamas fires rocket at Israel's second airport...
Civil aviation authority diverts all incoming passenger flights... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE approves Pfizer jab for 12-15 age...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announces the decision READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Incredible India deserves respect
World media spared no time in lambasting a country of a whopping 1.4... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman ends night curfew, orders trading...
Shops and commercial activities will be banned from 8pm until 4am READ MORE
-
MENA
Palestinians live in fear, as Israeli troops...
Residents of Gaza bearing the brunt of the latest flare up between... READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers