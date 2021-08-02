Plane makes emergency landing at Jordan airport

The Royal Jordanian Airlines flight made the stop at Queen Alia International Airport.

On Monday, a Royal Jordanian Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Queen Alia International Airport.

According to Arab News, flight RJ 508 from Cairo, Egypt to Amman, Jordan, performed the manoeuvre 10 minutes before the scheduled landing time.

In a statement, the airline said that it successfully completed the landing of the jet on the main runway, and all 133 passengers and six crew members of the flight were evacuated and transferred to the airport.

The airline is currently working with the concerned authorities to determine what caused the incident, local media said.