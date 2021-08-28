Photos: Sheikh Mohammed arrives in Iraq for regional summit
The talks are a significant step for Iraq, which is hosting the conference in a bid to portray itself as a neutral mediator in the region’s crises.
The Ruler of Dubai is heading the UAE delegation to the Republic of Iraq to participate in a regional summit aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President.
Sheikh Mohammed arrived in the Iraqi capital to take part in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership on Saturday.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was among the first to receive the UAE VP.
August 28, 2021
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed confirmed his arrival in Baghdad and shared a gallery of photos, praising the Iraqi capital as a "house of peace... and human wisdom".
… .. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. pic.twitter.com/kPJDqHEGgl— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 28, 2021
Iran is among the invitees. Saudi Arabia has said it would be represented by its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdullah are expected to participate, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron. France is co-organising the meeting with Iraq, which is expected to discuss a regional water crisis, the war in Yemen, and Lebanon’s collapse.
>> Iraq invites Gulf Arab states, Iran to Baghdad summit
The meeting on Sunday will be a chance for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi to showcase his recent efforts to portray Iraq as a neutral mediator in the region’s crises and re-engage with the world after decades of conflict.
For Iraq, hosting the talks is seen as a significant step. After years of conflict, the country is seeking to reclaim a leadership role and status in the Arab world with a centrist policy and a determination among the country’s top leaders to maintain good relations with both Iran and the United States as well as its regional allies.
