'Pauper' dies, leaves behind Dh5.1 million
The shock of the news caused his son to lose consciousness.
The family of a man who died in southern Egypt were in for a major shock recently, after it was discovered that he had left behind a stash of 22 million Egyptian pounds (approximately Dh5.1 million), despite claiming poverty his entire life.
The miserly father — who lived in a village in the Sohag governorate in southern Egypt — reportedly claimed all his life that he was in debt.
DON'T MISS:
>> Video: TV anchor interrupts live broadcast to demand salary
>> Police seize Dh25 million in largest-ever single cash bust
After 25 years of working in a Gulf country, he died, leaving behind a wife, a son and a daughter, according to a local website called Cairo 24.
A month after his death, however, the postman knocked on their door with a letter from a bank addressed to the deceased father.
Worried that it might concern money that their late father might have borrowed, the son went to the bank. He informed the bank employee that his father had died a month ago.
To his surprise, the employee told him that his father had left behind 22 million Egyptian pounds. Shocked, the son lost consciousness and was transferred to the hospital.
-
Jobs
UAE job seekers alert: Firm hiring for 100 vacant ...
The company started remote-hiring efforts at the end of 2020. READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi forces foil bid to smuggle 14 million...
The drugs were seized at the port of Jeddah. READ MORE
-
MENA
Four dead in Egypt building collapse
Along with the four fatalities, civil protection workers "extracted... READ MORE
-
MENA
Fed up with 'childish' husband, woman seeks...
They were married for all of five months. READ MORE
-
News
Fakhr-e-Alam is first Pakistani celebrity to get...
The Pakistani actor-singer was bestowed the coveted visa on June 27. READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enter 25 new int'l markets: Sheikh Mohammed
The country is already among the top 20 in foreign trade... READ MORE
-
Local Sports
Exclusive: I could not have done it without Dubai,...
Sajan Prakash became the first Indian in history to achieve the 'A'... READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
Eid: Likely date for sighting Zul Hijjah moon...
Zul Hijjah is the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar. READ MORE