'Pauper' dies, leaves behind Dh5.1 million

The shock of the news caused his son to lose consciousness.

The family of a man who died in southern Egypt were in for a major shock recently, after it was discovered that he had left behind a stash of 22 million Egyptian pounds (approximately Dh5.1 million), despite claiming poverty his entire life.

The miserly father — who lived in a village in the Sohag governorate in southern Egypt — reportedly claimed all his life that he was in debt.

After 25 years of working in a Gulf country, he died, leaving behind a wife, a son and a daughter, according to a local website called Cairo 24.

A month after his death, however, the postman knocked on their door with a letter from a bank addressed to the deceased father.

Worried that it might concern money that their late father might have borrowed, the son went to the bank. He informed the bank employee that his father had died a month ago.

To his surprise, the employee told him that his father had left behind 22 million Egyptian pounds. Shocked, the son lost consciousness and was transferred to the hospital.