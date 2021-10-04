Palestinian president hosts Israeli minister in West Bank
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz becomes the second top official to meet with Mahmoud Abbas since the new Israeli government took office
The Palestinian president hosted an Israeli Cabinet minister for a late-night meeting on Sunday, in a new sign of slowly improving ties between the sides.
Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz became the second top official to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since the new Israeli government took office in June. Defence Minister Benny Gantz also met with Abbas at his West Bank headquarters in August.
The new Israeli government is comprised of eight parties spanning the Israeli political spectrum, from far-right hardliners who oppose a Palestinian state to dovish parties that support a two-state solution. Horowitz, who was joined by other members of his Meretz party, including Arab Cabinet minister Esawi Frej, leads the most dovish faction in the coalition.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett comes from a small, hardline religious party, and he has ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state on his watch. But he has called for reducing frictions, primarily by taking steps to boost the Palestinian economy.
According to the state-run Wafa news agency, Abbas “stressed the importance of ending the Israeli occupation and achieving a just and comprehensive peace”. Abbas’ government seeks the establishment of a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem — territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war.
Horowitz posted a picture of himself and Abbas on Twitter. “We have a shared mission: to preserve the hope for peace, on the basis of a two-state solution,” he said.
-
MENA
Palestinian president hosts Israeli minister in...
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz becomes the second top official to... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi confirms first round of talks with new...
Discussions are still in the exploratory phase, Saudi Foreign... READ MORE
-
World
Cyclone Shaheen: At least 9 killed in Oman, Iran
Downgraded as a tropical storm, Shaheen kills three people in Oman... READ MORE
-
World
Cyclone Shaheen has been downgraded to a tropical ...
The cyclone has so far killed at least nine people in Oman and Iran READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
The general public has been reminded to adhere to all safety... READ MORE
-
World
Pakistan PM orders probe as 'Pandora Papers'...
Investigation says Pakistani ministers, families own companies and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Sheikh Hamdan riding the Dubai Metro to...
Dubai Metro is the easiest way to reach the Expo 2020 site, RTA said... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw,...
The winner's contact numbers in India are not reachable READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
3 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?