Palestinian Authority to restore cooperation with Israel
Hussein Al Sheikh, the PA's civil affairs minister, says 'we will resume relations where they were before May 19'.
The Palestinian Authority of president Mahmoud Abbas will restore coordination with Israel after severing it in May, a PA minister said Tuesday evening.
"In the light of Mahmoud Abbas's international contacts... and given the written and verbal commitments we have received from the Israelis, we will resume relations where they were before May 19, 2020", Hussein Al Sheikh, the PA's civil affairs minister, said.
Abbas at that time had announced a halt in security coordination in response to Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
He had said that his government no longer was bound by "all its agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments, and all its obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including those relating to security."
The decision had broad impact, including on organising the transfers of Palestinian patients to Israeli hospitals.
The PA also stopped accepting transfers of taxes, in particular customs duties, collected by Israel on its behalf.
Deprived of this income, it had to cut the salaries of its civil servants at a time when the Palestinian economy had begun grappling with impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Sheikh did not specify whether a return to the prior Israeli-Palestinian relations meant the resumption of the tax transfers.
His announcement came on the eve of the arrival in Israel of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Palestinians have welcomed the US presidential election victory of Joe Biden, who has said his administration will restore US opposition to Israel building settlements in the West Bank.
President Donald Trump broke with decades of American practice by not opposing settlement expansion and was condemned by the Palestinians as blatantly pro-Israel.
Palestinians were also enraged when he recognised Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state.
Israel put its US-backed annexation plans on hold in return for an agreement to normalise ties with the UAE, announced in August.
"We will resume contacts with the Israelis on financial issues, on health issues, on political issues," Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Tuesday.
The decision came after receipt of a letter indicating "that Israel is ready to commit itself to the signed agreements with us," he said in a video conference hosted by the US-based Council on Foreign Relations.
"This is for us a very important step in the right direction," he added, saying that the development followed intervention by the United States, the European Union and "other countries".
-
MENA
Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes Iran
The quake was recorded at 2.41am UAE time on Wednesday. READ MORE
-
Americas
Joe Biden speaks to Donald Trump allies Benjamin...
Biden's first calls took place with US allies who had tense ties with ... READ MORE
-
Americas
US to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq,...
US President Donald Trump has vowed to end conflicts abroad. READ MORE
-
MENA
Iraqi officials say child killed after rockets...
An Iraqi military statement added that five people were injured in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews