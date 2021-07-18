Pakistani nationals to get visa-free entry into Qatar
The 30-day visa is extendable for one month.
Pakistani nationals will now get visa-free entry into Qatar, the Gulf country’s national carrier Qatar Airways said on its website.
The 30-day visa is extendable for one month, provided that the passenger submits a confirmed return ticket.
“Invite your friends and family to discover an authentic Arabian treasure in the heart of the Gulf – a land famous for its heritage, innovation, and hospitality now with the added benefit of visa-free entry. Citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan can be granted a visa waiver for a period of 30 days on their arrival in the State of Qatar,” the airline said.
Below are the conditions for Pakistani nationals for visa-free entry into Qatar:
>>The passenger’s passport must be valid for at least six months
>>The passenger must have a confirmed return ticket
>>The passenger must have a valid debit or credit card
>>The visa will be granted for 30 days free of charge, and it is extendable for a similar period only once after confirming a return ticket
>>Passengers should provide a confirmed hotel reservation
>>Passengers arriving directly from Pakistan should have a certificate of vaccination against polio
In line with the reopening of global travel, the Gulf carrier now serves over 130 destinations.
