Pakistani nationals to get visa-free entry into Qatar

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on July 18, 2021
AFP

The 30-day visa is extendable for one month.


Pakistani nationals will now get visa-free entry into Qatar, the Gulf country’s national carrier Qatar Airways said on its website.

The 30-day visa is extendable for one month, provided that the passenger submits a confirmed return ticket.

“Invite your friends and family to discover an authentic Arabian treasure in the heart of the Gulf – a land famous for its heritage, innovation, and hospitality now with the added benefit of visa-free entry. Citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan can be granted a visa waiver for a period of 30 days on their arrival in the State of Qatar,” the airline said.

Below are the conditions for Pakistani nationals for visa-free entry into Qatar:

>>The passenger’s passport must be valid for at least six months

>>The passenger must have a confirmed return ticket

>>The passenger must have a valid debit or credit card

>>The visa will be granted for 30 days free of charge, and it is extendable for a similar period only once after confirming a return ticket

>>Passengers should provide a confirmed hotel reservation

>>Passengers arriving directly from Pakistan should have a certificate of vaccination against polio

In line with the reopening of global travel, the Gulf carrier now serves over 130 destinations.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




