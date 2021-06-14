MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Over 1,000 government jobs in Oman; here are the vacancies

ONA/Muscat
Filed on June 14, 2021 | Last updated on June 14, 2021 at 07.32 am
Photo: Alamy.ae

The registration will continue for eight days.


More than 1,000 jobs are available for Omanis in the government sector, the Ministry of Labour announced on Monday.

"Both male and female applicants can apply for the job vacancies and the registration will continue for eight days," said the ministry statement.

The ministry said that the opportunities are available in different fields: administrative, financial, economic, press and media, literature, English language, human sciences, law, design and engineering.

Nineteen of the jobs will be for people with disabilities who hold BA and BSc degrees while three opportunities are for people who secured General Education Diploma, the ministry added.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210613&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619617&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 