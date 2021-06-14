Filed on June 14, 2021 | Last updated on June 14, 2021 at 07.32 am

Over 1,000 government jobs in Oman; here are the vacancies

The registration will continue for eight days.

More than 1,000 jobs are available for Omanis in the government sector, the Ministry of Labour announced on Monday.

"Both male and female applicants can apply for the job vacancies and the registration will continue for eight days," said the ministry statement.

The ministry said that the opportunities are available in different fields: administrative, financial, economic, press and media, literature, English language, human sciences, law, design and engineering.

Nineteen of the jobs will be for people with disabilities who hold BA and BSc degrees while three opportunities are for people who secured General Education Diploma, the ministry added.