One injured in Iranian gas station blast, no fatalities reported

Reuters/Tehran
Filed on November 16, 2020
At least one person was wounded in an explosion at a gas station in Iran's capital Tehran on Monday.

"A fuel tanker caught fire while unloading at the gas station at Pirouzi Street in Tehran," a fire department spokesman said.

"One person was injured and there were no casualties ... everything is under control and the cause of the blast is being investigated."




