One injured in Iranian gas station blast, no fatalities reported
"A fuel tanker caught fire while unloading at the gas station at Pirouzi Street in Tehran," a fire department spokesman said.
An explosion at a gas station in Iran's capital Tehran on Monday injured at least one person, Iranian state media reported. "A fuel tanker caught fire while unloading at the gas station at Pirouzi Street in Tehran," fire department spokesman Jalal Maleki told state TV, adding that the fire had been contained.
"One person was injured and there were no casualties ... everything is under control and the cause of the blast is being investigated."
-
MENA
17-year-old young man murders 15-year-old with...
As the victim was going for Friday prayers, the accused attacked the... READ MORE
-
MENA
Gazans take coastal walks to escape ‘double ...
As the pandemic has dragged on, larger crowds of men and women stroll,... READ MORE
-
News
Etihad Airways to start daily flights to Tel Aviv ...
The launch of flights follows the normalisation of diplomatic ties... READ MORE
-
MENA
Syria's veteran foreign minister Walid Moalem dies
There were no details on the cause of death. READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews