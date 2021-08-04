One dead, three wounded in Syria military bus blast
One source pointed to an electrical fault that set the petrol tank on fire.
One person died and at least three were wounded in an explosion on a military bus in Damascus on Wednesday, the state news agency SANA said.
Information from one source at the site of the explosion pointed to an electrical fault that set the petrol tank on fire, the agency reported.
The explosion happened in the bus while it was near the entrance of a heavily fortified Republican Guards housing compound in the west of the Syrian capital, SANA said.
Blasts in Damascus have been rare since forces loyal to President Bashar Al Assad took control of rebel enclaves around the city.
There have been several attacks this year on army vehicles in eastern Syria by suspected Daesh militants who still operate in the sprawling desert area.
