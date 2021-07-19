No change to ban on Jewish prayer at mosque: Israeli PM
The office of Israel’s new prime minister says he isn’t changing the norms at a contested site in Jerusalem to allow Jewish prayer there.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not changing the norms at a contested site in Jerusalem to allow Jewish prayer there, his office said Monday, walking back comments that sparked angry reactions a day earlier.
Bennett, Israel’s new premier, had raised concerns on Sunday when he said Israel was committed to protecting “freedom of worship” for Jews at the hilltop compound.
Under a long-standing practice, Jews are allowed to visit — but not pray — at the site, which they revere as the Temple Mount and which Muslims hold sacred as the home of the Al Aqsa Mosque.
Despite Bennett’s phrasing, the status quo holds, according to an official in the prime minister’s office who was not authorised to speak publicly and demanded anonymity.
The clarification came after a tense day in which hundreds of Jewish pilgrims visited the compound under heavy police guard to mark Tisha B’Av, a day of mourning and repentance when Jews reflect on the destruction of the First and Second Temples.
Earlier Sunday, Muslim worshippers briefly clashed with Israeli security forces at the flashpoint shrine.
No injuries were reported, but the incident again raised tensions. It came just days before Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid Al Adha, or Feast of the Sacrifice.
-
MENA
No change to ban on Jewish prayer at mosque:...
The office of Israel’s new prime minister says he isn’t... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Only fully vaccinated Saudi citizens...
The decision was made based on new waves of infection globally, among ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in high point of Haj
This year's Haj is being conducted with strict safety protocols in... READ MORE
-
Energy
Opec+ agrees to boost oil output
Saudi and Russia will see their baselines rise to 11.5 million bpd... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 antibodies persist at least 9 months...
98.8 per cent of people infected in February/March showed detectable... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,508 cases, 1,477 recoveries, 2...
The country has conducted 62.7 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
MENA
Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in high point of Haj
This year's Haj is being conducted with strict safety protocols in... READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Pakistani frontline doctor receives 10-...
Dr Javairia Hassan received the honour from the government for her... READ MORE
News
UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow
18 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages