New Israeli government wins majority vote, ending Netanyahu tenure
Ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett will head the new cabinet
Israel’s parliament voted 60-59 in favour of a new government on Sunday, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year consecutive tenure as premier.
Ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett will head the new cabinet, comprising parties from left to right, for a little over two years before his centrist ally, Yair Lapid, takes over.
-
MENA
New Israeli govt wins majority vote, ending...
Ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett will head the new cabinet READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No new work permits for expats from 'red list'...
Starting May 24, Bahrain had suspended the entry of travellers coming ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia restricts shopping malls...
"Having received at least one vaccine shot will be a condition for... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel’s Knesset set to vote on new...
Netanyahu, the most dominant Israeli politician of his generation,... READ MORE
-
MENA
New Israeli govt wins majority vote, ending...
Ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett will head the new cabinet READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No new work permits for expats from 'red list'...
Starting May 24, Bahrain had suspended the entry of travellers coming ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian homeopath doctor receives 10-year...
It was in 2003 when the UAE recognised homoepathy as an alternative... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj 2021: Saudi allows women to register without...
The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and... READ MORE
News
UAE: Soon, enjoy a quarantine-free Swiss holiday
12 June 2021
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?