New Israeli government wins majority vote, ending Netanyahu tenure

Reuters
Filed on June 13, 2021
Ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett will head the new cabinet


Israel’s parliament voted 60-59 in favour of a new government on Sunday, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year consecutive tenure as premier.

Ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett will head the new cabinet, comprising parties from left to right, for a little over two years before his centrist ally, Yair Lapid, takes over.




