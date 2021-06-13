MENA
Mourners participate in illegal march to cemetery; flout health rules in Bahrain

BNA/Manama
Filed on June 13, 2021
Phot: Reuters file

The illegal march was a ritual to mark the "end of the funeral."


Bahrain's Deputy Chief of Public Security said on Saturday that some mourners went today in an illegal march towards the cemetery to mark the “end of the funeral” ritual.

The police applied the legal regulations for such situations and ordered them to disperse.

He said that such acts are against the law and preventive measures of the Medical Team to protect the general safety and health of the public. Legal proceedings are being taken against the violators.




