Mother, 4 daughters killed in horrific car crash in Lebanon

They were on their way to the airport to receive their father who was returning home after a long absence.

A tragic collision of five cars in Lebanon resulted in the deaths of five people, with three more critically injured.

According to a Sky News Arabia report, the accident — which took place on Monday — claimed the lives of a mother and four daughters, who were on their way to the airport to receive their father who was returning home after a long absence.

Lebanese media reported that the incident took place on the Saadiyat Highway in the direction of the capital.

The accident reportedly occurred when the family's vehicle crashed into a long queue of cars at a petrol station, after the driver didn't see in time, as the area was under complete darkness due to a power outage.

Lebanon has been undergoing an economic crisis that has affected many services. Fuel has become a scarce commodity and serpentine queues at petrol stations are not an uncommon sight.

In a separate incident on Monday, a dispute in the city of Tripoli, sparked by a long queue at a petrol station, ended up in a shooting.

Local reports stated that one person was injured in the foot. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment.