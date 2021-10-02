Missing drunk man accidentally joins search party to look for himself
'My father will kill me,' the 51-year-old told police officers
In a scene worthy of a comedy sketch, a Turkish man joined a search party for a missing person not realizing the individual being pursued was him.
Beyhan Mutlu, 51, went drinking with a friend in a forest in the town of Inegol, northwest Turkey, late Tuesday. His wife reported him missing after he did not return home and she heard he had walked away from his friend, drunk.
Gendarmerie and rescue teams were called in to find Mutlu, who had gone to sleep in a house in the forest, Turkish online news site T24 reported Friday.
He came across members of the search party in the morning and decided to help them find the missing person. He reportedly spent several hours "helping" the rescue effort.
"After a while, they said they were looking for Beyhan Mutlu," T24 quoted him as saying. "I broke into a cold sweat when I heard my name."
He only worked out what was going on when one of the rescuers shouted his name. He responded: "I'm here."
"They didn't believe me. The truth came out when my friend Mesut saw me," Mutlu later said.
He was taken aside by one of the rescuers and to give a statement. "Don't punish me too harshly, officer. My father will kill me," he told them.
He was then given a lift him home, NTV reported. It was unclear whether he faced any penalty.
