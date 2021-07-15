Meeting the youth highlight of Israel trip: Mariam Almheiri
Minister Mariam Almheiri said meeting the youth was the highlight of her trip.
UAE’s Minister of State for Food and Water Security Mariam Almheiri has visited the Arava desert and met with youth from agriculture education high school ‘Adam Veadma’ in Israel.
Minister Mariam Almheiri said meeting the youth was the highlight of her trip.
During my visit to Israel, I met with Agricora, an organization investing in the Food innovation and Agtech. pic.twitter.com/9OjNNnmi0m— Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri (@mariammalmheiri) July 14, 2021
“For me this is something inspirational .. that a Group of people came together from the heart," she said.
The school aims to educate a generation of young leaders who are connected to the land through agriculture.
-
MENA
Meeting the youth highlight of Israel trip:...
Minister Mariam Almheiri said meeting the youth was the highlight of... READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi sculptor spends 8 years carving Quran onto...
He said he hoped the Guinness Book of World Records would recognise... READ MORE
-
MENA
Egypt's Sisi offers support as Lebanon's Hariri...
Hariri making efforts to resolve crippling economic and political... READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia: Explosion strikes unused ammunition ...
The report said no one was injured in the blast, which it described... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE constantly reviewing India, Pakistan flight...
Flights from the subcontinent have been suspended since April 24. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik get Golden Visas
Sania is known to have single-handedly put Indian women's tennis on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-UAE travel: Attested Covid-19...
The rule will come into effect from August 1, 2021, a circular said. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Birthday wishes pour in for Sheikh Mohammed
The Ruler of Dubai turned 72 on Thursday READ MORE