Meeting the youth highlight of Israel trip: Al Muhairi

Michal Michelle Divon (Anchor and Host)/Dubai
Filed on July 15, 2021
Khaleej Times Michal Michelle Divon hits the road with Al Muhairi and her entourage.

Minister Al Muhairi said meeting the youth was the highlight of her trip.


UAE Minister of Food and Water Security Mariam Al Muhairi has visited the Arava desert and met with youth from agriculture education high school ‘Adam Veadma’ in Israel.

“For me this is something inspirational .. that a Group of people came together from the heart," she said.

The school aims to educate a generation of young leaders who are connected to the land through agriculture.

Michal Michelle Divon

An Israeli journalist and a TV host, Michal is working as a Senior Editor and Producer for Khaleej Times. She specializes in hosting live interviews, moderating panels, emceeing events, and producing video content across platforms.



