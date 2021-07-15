Meeting the youth highlight of Israel trip: Al Muhairi

Minister Al Muhairi said meeting the youth was the highlight of her trip.

UAE Minister of Food and Water Security Mariam Al Muhairi has visited the Arava desert and met with youth from agriculture education high school ‘Adam Veadma’ in Israel.

Minister Al Muhairi said meeting the youth was the highlight of her trip.

During my visit to Israel, I met with Agricora, an organization investing in the Food innovation and Agtech. pic.twitter.com/9OjNNnmi0m — Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri (@mariammalmheiri) July 14, 2021

“For me this is something inspirational .. that a Group of people came together from the heart," she said.

The school aims to educate a generation of young leaders who are connected to the land through agriculture.