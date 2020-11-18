Man jailed in Bahrain for insulting religious symbols in recorded sermon

It listened to the recorded sermons which contained expressions of insult and cursing.

The Third Lower Criminal Court in Bahrain handed down a sentence of six-month immediate imprisonment to a defendant accused of insulting symbols, Bna reported on Wednesday.

The Public Prosecution launched an investigation immediately after receiving a notification from the specialised security directorate on offending companions of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) in sermons given by the defendant. It listened to the recorded sermons which contained expressions of insult and cursing of the honorable companions.

The Public Prosecution interrogated the defendant and confronted him with his sermons which he admitted giving them.

It ordered to refer him, while in custody, to the specialised court after charging him with insulting religious symbols and persons of reverence in Islam.

The court issued its aforementioned ruling of sentencing the defendant to six months in jail, with immediate effect.