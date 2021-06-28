Man dies after consuming toxic pill he thought was Viagra
Farmers in Egypt routinely use pills containing aluminium phosphide to protect wheat crops from weevils.
An Egyptian man has died after ingesting a dangerous chemical that he mistook for a Viagra pill.
The 23-year-old victim's brother said that he woke up on Friday night to his sister-in-law screaming, as her husband had fallen into a state of severe fatigue and had lost consciousness.
ALSO READ:
>> Emirati teenager saves friends from falling victim to drugs
>> Saudi forces foil bid to smuggle 14 million narcotic pills
According to Emarat Al Youm, the victim was transferred to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that the man had consumed aluminium phosphide.
Farmers in Egypt routinely use pills containing aluminium phosphide to protect wheat crops from weevils.
The brother, who was shocked, initially thought it was a case of suicide. However, the victim's wife revealed that her husband had taken some unknown pills.
Upon examination, it was found that the young man had intended to take Viagra, but accidentally swallowed the toxic pill farmers use instead.
-
MENA
Man dies after consuming toxic pill he thought...
Farmers in Egypt routinely use pills containing aluminium phosphide... READ MORE
-
MENA
Iraq PM, military slam US raids on Syria border...
US air strikes killed militia fighters. READ MORE
-
MENA
Kuwait towns record highest temperatures on Earth ...
Residents have been warned to expect the sweltering weather to... READ MORE
-
MENA
5 militia fighters killed in US strikes near...
US officials have grown increasingly alarmed over drone strikes... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Dubai flights may resume on July 7:...
The Dubai carrier advised travellers to keep an eye on the updates... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 19-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into...
He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: $10m-plus luxury properties in strong...
Dubai has over 42,000 million-dollar homes, second only to London. READ MORE
-
News
Covid vaccine: Is the Pfizer jab effective...
Vaccine maker conducting studies on a prototype jab against future... READ MORE
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves