Man dies after consuming toxic pill he thought was Viagra

Web report/Cairo
Filed on June 28, 2021
Photo: Reuters

Farmers in Egypt routinely use pills containing aluminium phosphide to protect wheat crops from weevils.


An Egyptian man has died after ingesting a dangerous chemical that he mistook for a Viagra pill.

The 23-year-old victim's brother said that he woke up on Friday night to his sister-in-law screaming, as her husband had fallen into a state of severe fatigue and had lost consciousness.

According to Emarat Al Youm, the victim was transferred to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that the man had consumed aluminium phosphide.

Farmers in Egypt routinely use pills containing aluminium phosphide to protect wheat crops from weevils.

The brother, who was shocked, initially thought it was a case of suicide. However, the victim's wife revealed that her husband had taken some unknown pills.

Upon examination, it was found that the young man had intended to take Viagra, but accidentally swallowed the toxic pill farmers use instead.




