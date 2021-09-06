Libya frees Saadi Gaddafi, son of former leader
His release resulted from negotiations that included senior tribal figures and Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh
Libyan authorities have released Saadi Gaddafi, a son of the former leader Muammar Gaddafi who was ousted and killed during a 2011 uprising, a Libyan official source and a unity government source said on Sunday.
Saadi Gaddafi fled for Niger during the NATO-backed uprising, but was extradited to Libya in 2014 and has been imprisoned since then in Tripoli.
He immediately departed on a plane to Istanbul, the official source said.
Libya has suffered chaos, division and violence in the decade since the uprising. The Government of National Unity was installed in March as part of a peace push that was also meant to include elections planned for December.
His release resulted from negotiations that included senior tribal figures and Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, the official source said. Another source said the negotiations also involved former interior minister Fathi Bashagha.
In 2018 the Justice Ministry said Saadi Gaddafi had been found not guilty of “murder, deception, threats, enslavement and defamation of the former player Bashir Rayani”.
In July, the New York Times said it had interviewed Saadi’s brother, Saif Al Islam Gaddafi, who was held for years in the town of Zintan, as his supporters indicate he will run in the presidential elections planned for December.
-
World
UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi...
Houthi militias targeted Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Region, Jazan,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel to allow tour groups soon
Tourism ministry says it will begin allowing organised tour groups... READ MORE
-
MENA
Children hurt as Houthis fire missiles into Saudi
The attack, which took place on Saturday, was the latest in a series... READ MORE
-
Americas
Afghanistan army collapse was quick, says US...
The official predicts a civil war in the country in the near future READ MORE
-
News
UAE visas, partnerships: 13 projects announced
The aim is to establish the UAE as a global nation and a testbed for... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
The country ranks 23rd globally in terms of retention of talent READ MORE
-
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
The document is a strategic roadmap for the country's new era of... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE: New visas to give young expats more time to...
The UAE leadership on Sunday announced the launch of a Green Visa for ... READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
Government
UAE announces 10 principles for the next 50 years
5 September 2021
Transport
Ajman-Abu Dhabi bus services resume today