Lebanon’s two-week lockdown begins

Filed on November 14, 2020 | Last updated on November 15, 2020 at 12.43 am
A nighttime curfew will be from 5pm to 5am.

Lebanon started a new two-week lockdown on Saturday after coronavirus infections crossed the 100,000 mark in a country where hospital capacity has become saturated.

The capital's roads were largely empty and police checkpoints had been set up at several locations, while the seaside promenade often thronging on weekends was deserted. The airport however remained open, as did essential businesses.

Under the measures announced, during the day people were to stay home unless they were granted an exception, and only cars with certain number plates were allowed on the roads. A nighttime curfew will be from 5pm to 5am.

Lebanon, with a population of around six million, has been recording some 11,000 coronavirus infections on average each week, the health ministry said on Thursday.





