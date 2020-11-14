Lebanon’s two-week lockdown begins
A nighttime curfew will be from 5pm to 5am.
Lebanon started a new two-week lockdown on Saturday after coronavirus infections crossed the 100,000 mark in a country where hospital capacity has become saturated.
The capital's roads were largely empty and police checkpoints had been set up at several locations, while the seaside promenade often thronging on weekends was deserted. The airport however remained open, as did essential businesses.
Under the measures announced, during the day people were to stay home unless they were granted an exception, and only cars with certain number plates were allowed on the roads. A nighttime curfew will be from 5pm to 5am.
Lebanon, with a population of around six million, has been recording some 11,000 coronavirus infections on average each week, the health ministry said on Thursday.
-
MENA
Lebanon’s two-week lockdown begins
A nighttime curfew will be from 5pm to 5am. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Qatar reports 203 new Covid-19 cases,...
No deaths were recorded in the country as a result of the illness. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Libyans to hold national elections in December...
Announcement at UN-led talks raises hopes for an end to a brutal... READ MORE
-
Americas
Pompeo coming to UAE
US Secretary of State will discuss key issues with allies in Europe... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews