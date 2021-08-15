MENA
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it will import fuel from Iran

Reuters/Beirut
Filed on August 15, 2021
AFP

The country is experiencing a severe fuel shortage.


Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah will begin to import petrol and diesel from Iran, its leader said on Sunday.

Lebanon is experiencing a severe fuel shortage that has caused long lines at petrol stations and extended blackouts. Hospitals, bakeries and other essential facilities have said that dwindling stocks will cause them to shut down.

“I assure you, yes, God willing, we will definitely bring diesel and gasoline from Iran,” Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech, saying the government was no longer able to provide.

In June, Nasrallah had said that all the logistics needed for such a step were ready, and that Hezbollah would be able to do so while bypassing the central bank in order to avoid violating US sanctions.

Nasrallah said on Sunday that Iran had assured him it would stand by Lebanon.

“It’s settled,” he said, adding that he would inform people of the timeline in the next two to three days.




