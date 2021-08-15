Lebanon's Hezbollah says it will import fuel from Iran
The country is experiencing a severe fuel shortage.
Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah will begin to import petrol and diesel from Iran, its leader said on Sunday.
Lebanon is experiencing a severe fuel shortage that has caused long lines at petrol stations and extended blackouts. Hospitals, bakeries and other essential facilities have said that dwindling stocks will cause them to shut down.
“I assure you, yes, God willing, we will definitely bring diesel and gasoline from Iran,” Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech, saying the government was no longer able to provide.
In June, Nasrallah had said that all the logistics needed for such a step were ready, and that Hezbollah would be able to do so while bypassing the central bank in order to avoid violating US sanctions.
Nasrallah said on Sunday that Iran had assured him it would stand by Lebanon.
“It’s settled,” he said, adding that he would inform people of the timeline in the next two to three days.
-
MENA
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it will import fuel from ...
The country is experiencing a severe fuel shortage. READ MORE
-
MENA
Lebanon fuel tank explosion kills 28, overwhelms...
President Michel Aoun ordered a probe into the blast. READ MORE
-
MENA
At least 20 killed in Lebanon fuel truck explosion
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. READ MORE
-
MENA
Lebanon puts soldiers at gas pumps
Country gripped by one of the world's worst economic crises since the ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghan leader Ghani says he fled country to...
Ghani did not say where he had travelled to, but Afghan media group... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Afghanistan: Kabul airport closed for commercial...
The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti quake victims
At least 724 people were killed and a minimum of 2,800 injured in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban say they have entered multiple districts...
Insurgents have also taken over the presidential palace READ MORE
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?
15 August 2021
World
At least 304 dead, 1,800 hurt as powerful quake slams Haiti