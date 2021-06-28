Kuwait towns record highest temperatures on Earth this year
Residents have been warned to expect the sweltering weather to continue this week.
Two towns in Kuwait have recorded the highest temperatures on Earth in the last 24 hours.
The Kuwait Meteorological Department on Sunday noted that temperatures at Al Jahra hit 53°C, while those at Al-Nuwaiseeb were just a notch lower at 52°C.
Residents have been warned to expect the sweltering weather to continue this week, with the mercury forecast to touch 50°C on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Earlier this month, the UAE too recorded its highest temperature this season: 51.8 °C. It was the second time in three days that the mercury has soared past the 51°C mark.
However, an NCM spokesperson told Khaleej Times that it was still “premature” to determine if this is the hottest summer ever.
Heat waves are expected to stretch across the Arabian Peninsula from June 7 to September 5 this year.
-
MENA
5 militia fighters killed in US strikes near...
US officials have grown increasingly alarmed over drone strikes... READ MORE
-
MENA
Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi leaders meet in...
Tripartite talks aimed at deepening economic and security cooperation. READ MORE
-
MENA
'Pauper' dies, leaves behind Dh5.1 million
The shock of the news caused his son to lose consciousness. READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE job seekers alert: Firm hiring for 100 vacant ...
The company started remote-hiring efforts at the end of 2020. READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: Over 2,000 residents accept Islam in first ...
IACAD is keen to spread Islam's tolerant teachings by guiding new... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Austria offers vaccinated UAE visitors quarantine-...
Under-18 unvaccinated children travelling with vaccinated parents can ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Kuwait towns record highest temperatures on Earth ...
Residents have been warned to expect the sweltering weather to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid EDE scanners placed at Abu Dhabi malls,...
The scanners at shopping malls, some residential areas, and all land... READ MORE
News
UAE: 17 arrested for intruding into nature reserves