MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Kuwait towns record highest temperatures on Earth this year

Web report/Kuwait
Filed on June 28, 2021
Photo: AFP

Residents have been warned to expect the sweltering weather to continue this week.


Two towns in Kuwait have recorded the highest temperatures on Earth in the last 24 hours.

The Kuwait Meteorological Department on Sunday noted that temperatures at Al Jahra hit 53°C, while those at Al-Nuwaiseeb were just a notch lower at 52°C.

Residents have been warned to expect the sweltering weather to continue this week, with the mercury forecast to touch 50°C on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier this month, the UAE too recorded its highest temperature this season: 51.8 °C. It was the second time in three days that the mercury has soared past the 51°C mark.

However, an NCM spokesperson told Khaleej Times that it was still “premature” to determine if this is the hottest summer ever.

Heat waves are expected to stretch across the Arabian Peninsula from June 7 to September 5 this year.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210627&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210629160&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 