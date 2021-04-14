- EVENTS
Kuwait court orders detention of former PM, say local media: Reuters
A government spokesman was not available for comment on the court order.
Kuwait’s ministerial court ordered the pre-trial detention of former prime minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah in a case over the alleged mishandling of military funds, three Kuwaiti newspapers said on Tuesday.
Al Rai and Al Jarida newspapers said Sheikh Jaber and former defence and interior minister Sheikh Khalid Al Jarrah Al Sabah rejected the charges directed against them.
The court denied a request to release Sheikh Khalid, according to Al Jarida and Al Qabas newspapers.
The newspapers said the court also ordered a ban on publishing information about the case based on a request from the defence team. It set the next hearing for April 27.
