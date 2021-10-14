MENA
Kuwait calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon

Reuters/Cairo
Filed on October 14, 2021
AFP

Embassy in Beirut warns citizens to " to stay away from sites of gatherings"

Kuwait called on its citizens to leave Lebanon and told those wishing to travel there to wait, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said its embassy in Beirut “calls upon Kuwaiti citizens present there to exercise caution and to stay away from sites of gatherings and security disturbances in some areas and to stay in their residences.”




