MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Kabul airport attacks: Evacuation flights resume with new urgency

AP/Kabul
Filed on August 27, 2021
Representational image - AP

Several planes take off on Friday morning


Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed with new urgency a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover.

The US says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war.

Kabul residents said several flights took off Friday morning.

Thursday’s bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed at least 85 people, including 13 US troops, Afghan and US officials said, in the deadliest day for US forces in Afghanistan since August 2011. In an emotional speech, President Joe Biden blamed the Daesh’s Afghanistan affiliate, far more radical than the Taliban militants who seized power less than two weeks ago.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210827&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829254&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 