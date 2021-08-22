Kabul: Afghan woman gives birth aboard US military evacuation flight

The mother reportedly delivered a baby girl on the plane, fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

An Afghan mother gave birth to a baby girl on board a US military evacuation plane.

According to tweets from the US Air Mobility Command, the mother delivered the baby just as the C-17 transport aircraft touched down at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21. (cont..) pic.twitter.com/wqR9dFlW1o — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition. — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

The mother reportedly went into labour during the second leg of the flight fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. However, she began experiencing complications once the craft reached its flight altitude of over 28,000 feet (8,534 metres) due to the drop in air pressure.

"The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother's life," said the tweet, which was sent from the US Air Mobility Command's official account.

Once the plane was on the ground at the Ramstein base, personnel from the Air Force's 86th Medical Group assisted in the delivery of the baby in the C-17's cargo bay, the tweet said.

Both the mother and child were then quickly transported to a nearby medical facility, where they are reported to be in "good condition."