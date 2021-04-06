Jordan's Prince Hamza pledges allegiance to King after mediation

Filed on April 6, 2021 | Last updated on April 6, 2021 at 11.10 am

The 41-year-old prince pledged his backing to King Abdullah.

Jordan’s Prince Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah on Tuesday after mediation by the royal family, two days after he was placed under house arrest and accused of trying to destabilise the country.

Prince Hamza signed a letter in which he placed himself at the monarch’s disposal after a meeting on Monday with Prince Hassan, the king’s uncle, and other princes, the royal court said.

“I place myself in the hands of his majesty the king... I will remain committed to the constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” Prince Hamza said in the letter released by the palace.

An earlier royal palace tweet said the king had entrusted Prince Hassan, also a former crown prince, to take charge of the matter and that Prince Hamza had agreed to family mediation over the affair.

On Saturday, the military warned Prince Hamza over actions it said were undermining “security and stability” in Jordan, and he later said he was under house arrest. Several high-profile figures were also detained.

Officials said on Sunday Prince Hamza had liaised with people who had contacts with foreign parties in a plot to destabilise Jordan, an important ally of the United States, and that he had been under investigation for some time.

The intrigue shook Jordan’s image as a haven of stability in the unpredictable Middle East.

King Abdullah had removed Prince Hamza from his position as heir to the throne in 2004.

Prince Hamza is the oldest son of the late King Hussein and his wife Noor, who had groomed him as a future monarch. He has served in the Jordanian armed forces.

Jordan’s neighbours and allies have expressed solidarity with King Abdullah over the security measures in the Kingdom.