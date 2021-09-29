Jordan: Experts call for an Arab media coalition to promote peace, tolerance

Officials also asked media outlets to cover more issues related to pandemics, wars and conflicts

Media outlets play a crucial role in reconciliation and bringing Arab people's perspectives closer, the Muslim Council of Elders said at the 'Media Against Hate' conference.

Experts at the two-day conference, which concluded on Tuesday, recommended establishing an 'Arab Media Coalition', which will work towards mobilising the principles of the 'Media Code of Ethics' — a reputable source for ethical media work.

The call to establish the coalition from Amman, Jordan, carries a heavy historical and humanitarian significance. Amman was and still is a meeting place for all religions and is also a land where Prophets and their companions have been buried.

Since its founding 100 years ago, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has represented a model of moderation and tolerance. It has also been a symbol of global peace and coexistence because of its courageous stances and support of just causes around the world.

The conference was aimed at promoting peace and coexistence and countering hate speech, racism and discrimination.

In addition to the coalition, officials asked media experts to focus on covering humanitarian issues, especially those related to pandemics, wars and conflicts. They also implored the media to support displaced people and victims of war and violence by raising awareness about their plight and daily struggles.

Another recommendation was to celebrate the 'Day of Human Fraternity', which falls on February 4 every year, according to the UN. Media outlets were also asked to recognise the 'World Interfaith Harmony Week', which falls on the first week of February each year.

In a closing statement that was read to more than 100 media professionals who attended the event, the Muslim Council of Elders said they believe that preserving human dignity is "our ultimate goal."

"The Muslim Council of Elders and the Catholic Centre for Research and Media share many common goals as our shared belief in the role the media can play in promoting values of tolerance, coexistence and peace, along with countering hate, racism and discrimination and shaping public opinion towards stability, growth and social cohesion," officials said.

Based on the Arab Media Code of Ethics, as well as various charters and codes established by international organisations, the 'Media Against Hate' conference was held in partnership with the Catholic Centre for Research and Media.