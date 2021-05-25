- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Israeli PM Netanyahu vows 'very powerful' response if Hamas breaks ceasefire
His comments came during a joint press briefing with the visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a ‘very powerful’ response if Hamas breaks the ceasefire after an 11-day escalation of conflict.
“If Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful,” Netanyahu said on Tuesday during a joint press briefing with the visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The visit is aimed to ensure the ceasefire between Gaza’s militant group Hamas and Israel holds and also to discuss humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.
Netanyahu said he discussed regional issues including Iran with Blinken and expressed hope that the US would not return to the nuclear deal that the Donald Trump administration had pulled out of in 2018.
“The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will pave the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy,” said Netanyahu.
“We would like to reiterate that Israel will reserve its right to defend itself against the regime committed to our destruction, committed to getting the weapons of mass destruction for that end,” he added.
-
MENA
Israeli PM vows 'powerful' response if Hamas...
His comments came during a joint press briefing with the visiting US... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bahrain daily deaths hit a new high...
Ministry of Health urges public to follow Covid-19 safety guidelines... READ MORE
-
MENA
Biden praises Egypt's Sisi for 'successful' Gaza...
US, Egypt leaders discuss Gaza cease-fire, reconstruction. READ MORE
-
MENA
US Secretary of State departs on Mideast trip to...
"Secretary Blinken will meet with Israeli leaders about our... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid-positive teacher makes 'miracle'...
Doctors said he was one of the most critical cases of coronavirus... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israeli PM vows 'powerful' response if Hamas...
His comments came during a joint press briefing with the visiting US... READ MORE
-
Aviation
During Covid-19, Air Arabia CEO flew in a cargo...
"We were working long hours when we had no airplanes in the air," he... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,672 cases, 1,630 recoveries, 4...
The new cases were detected through 224,002 additional tests. READ MORE