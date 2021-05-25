Israeli PM Netanyahu vows 'very powerful' response if Hamas breaks ceasefire

His comments came during a joint press briefing with the visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a ‘very powerful’ response if Hamas breaks the ceasefire after an 11-day escalation of conflict.

“If Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful,” Netanyahu said on Tuesday during a joint press briefing with the visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The visit is aimed to ensure the ceasefire between Gaza’s militant group Hamas and Israel holds and also to discuss humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu said he discussed regional issues including Iran with Blinken and expressed hope that the US would not return to the nuclear deal that the Donald Trump administration had pulled out of in 2018.

“The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will pave the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy,” said Netanyahu.

“We would like to reiterate that Israel will reserve its right to defend itself against the regime committed to our destruction, committed to getting the weapons of mass destruction for that end,” he added.