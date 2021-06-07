MENA
Israeli parliament to vote on approving new government by June 14

Reuters/Jerusalem
Filed on June 7, 2021
Yair Lapid. — AFP

Yair Lapid has cobbled together a cross-partisan coalition poised to unseat Netanyahu


Israel’s parliament will vote to approve a new government, formed by opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, by June 14, the speaker of parliament said on Monday.

Centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid has cobbled together a cross-partisan coalition poised to unseat Netanyahu, who has had a 12-year run as prime minister.

“A session of parliament to establish the government will be set within seven days, that means by June 14, 2021,” Speaker Yariv Levin told the legislature. “An announcement regarding a date for the session to establish (Israel’s) 36th government will be conveyed down the line to members of parliament.”




