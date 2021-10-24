Israel to build over 1,300 new West Bank settler homes
Authorities are also expected to discuss proposals for another 3,000 homes
Israel on Sunday published tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank.
Authorities are also expected to discuss proposals for another 3,000 homes that have already drawn concern from the United States.
The Israel Land Authority posted the tenders for new houses to be built in a number of settlements in the West Bank, which are on land that Palestinians want for a future state.
A government planning committee is also expected in the coming week to discuss the proposals for about 3,000 new settlement units.
A State Department spokesman said on Friday such steps may raise tensions and hurt efforts to reach a peace deal.
ALSO READ:
>> Israel legalises hundreds of West Bank settler homes
>> Historic: UAE, US, Israel reach deal to freeze West Bank settlements
The West Bank-based Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new settlement plans could have a "catastrophic impact on chances to make peace on the basis of the two-state solution and on regional, US, and international efforts to build confidence between the Israeli and Palestinian sides".
US-backed peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2014.
-
MENA
Israel to build over 1,300 new West Bank settler...
Authorities are also expected to discuss proposals for another 3,000... READ MORE
-
MENA
Turkey: Erdogan expels ambassadors of 10 countries
He accused envoys from Germany, US, others of 'indecency' READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia aiming for net-zero carbon emissions ...
The Saudi Green Initiative aims to eliminate 278 million tonnes of... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia to detail plans to address climate...
Move comes ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Pakistan make history, beat India...
Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets in a brilliant spell READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE expats see a return to ‘old...
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Mahzooz announces new top prizes
To win the grand prize, participants now only need to match five out... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israel to build over 1,300 new West Bank settler...
Authorities are also expected to discuss proposals for another 3,000... READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw
24 October 2021
Jobs
UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-seekers
23 October 2021
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
23 October 2021
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his way to school
24 October 2021
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
24 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end