Israel-Palestine conflict: UN Security Council calls for full adherence to ceasefire

AFP/Gaza
Filed on May 22, 2021
Palestinians gather at the beach in Gaza City following a ceasefire. Photo: AFP

UN Security Council recognises important role played by Egypt and other regional countries


The United Nations Security Council on Saturday called for "the full adherence to the ceasefire" in the 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In the first statement on the issue, Security Council members "welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire beginning May 21 and recognised the important role Egypt, other regional countries" played in it, and stressed "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza."




