- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Israel-Palestine conflict: UN Security Council calls for full adherence to ceasefire
UN Security Council recognises important role played by Egypt and other regional countries
The United Nations Security Council on Saturday called for "the full adherence to the ceasefire" in the 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
In the first statement on the issue, Security Council members "welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire beginning May 21 and recognised the important role Egypt, other regional countries" played in it, and stressed "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza."
-
MENA
Israel-Palestine conflict: UN Security Council...
UN Security Council recognises important role played by Egypt and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Watch: Man arrested after trying to access imam's ...
The incident happened during the sermon before Friday prayers. READ MORE
-
MENA
Relief trucks enter Gaza, $18 million for aid...
Humanitarian convoys arrive as Gazans take stock of the damage from... READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire in Gaza strip
A statement by Saudi Foreign Ministry appreciated the initiatives by... READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: Operators face GCAA ban for...
Authority had earlier clarified that no more than eight passengers... READ MORE
-
Corporate
DP World makes top leadership changes
Abdulla bin Damithan new CEO and MD of DP World, UAE Region and Jafza,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai start-up helps visitors take a closer look...
Khadija Behzad’s ‘Meet the Locals’ invites tourists ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE schools hail CBSE app for students
App can help students deal with mental trauma amid the pandemic. READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1